BREAKING: Tinubu Announces Kashim Shettima As Running Mate

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has announced Senator Kashim Shettima, as his running mate.

He announced this while addressing journalists in Katsina on Sunday, according to a presidential aide, Buhari Sallau.

Recall that Tinubu reportedly held a private meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State was also at the closed-door meeting, which was held at the Daura private residence of the President.

Also Read: There’s Nothing Wrong With Muslim-Muslim Ticket, Says Ladoja

A member of Tinubu Campaign Organization who requested anonymity hinted to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja that the APC candidate has chosen a running mate.

The source said Tinubu would make the name of the candidate public this week.

“The vice-presidential nominee may most likely be a former governor and senator from the northeast of Nigeria.

“The person is also by accident of birth a Muslim, confirming what Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said on Saturday that Tinubu had settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket,’’ the source said.