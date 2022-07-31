BREAKING: Umahi Emerges APC’s Ebonyi South Senatorial Candidate

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has been declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress’ Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone fresh primary election.

The chairman of the APC electoral panel, Prof Emmanuel Adebayo Kehinde stated that five contestants participated in the fresh primary election of the party.

The election, which took place at the Afikpo North Local Government Area headquarters, witnessed the presence of prominent stakeholders of the state, including the members of the state executive council.

Other contestants included; Austin Chukwu Umahi, Mrs Ann Agom-Eze, Mrs Ibiam Margret Ezenwanyi, and Mrs Chiko Elizabeth Nwakaego.

Declaring the results of the election, Prof. Kehinde, on Sunday stated that Umahi pulled a total of 260 votes to emerge the winner of the election.

He noted that Ezenwanyi scored 3 votes, Nwakaego scored 5 votes, while 7 votes were invalid.