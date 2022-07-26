Buhari Asks Senate To Confirm Olukayode Ariwoola As Substantive CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the senate to confirm Olukayode Ariwoola, the most senior justice of the supreme court, as the substantive chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

Buhari’s request was in a letter read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Tuesday.

Ariwoola has been acting as the CJN since Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad resigned as the head of the country’s judiciary.

Also Read: Justice Olukayode Ariwoola Takes Oath Of Office As Acting CJN

Muhammad resigned after 14 justices of the apex court accused the CJN of abandoning his responsibilities as the leader of the court.

In the letter read by Lawan, the president based his request on section 231 (1) of the constitution.

“Pursuant to section 231 (1) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended; I forward for confirmation by the Senate of Honourable Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the chief justice of Nigeria,” Buhari said.