Buhari Congratulates Adeleke, Says Victory Shows Respect For People’s Will

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the outcome of the Osun governorship election shows respect for the will of the electorate.

Buhari said this on Sunday in a congratulatory message to Ademola Adeleke, the governor-elect, via his Twitter handle.

He stated that the success of the election was an exhibition of stakeholders’ commitment towards reinforcing the country’s democratic processes.

“I congratulate senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on his victory in the Osun gubernatorial election. The people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot,” Buhari said.

“This is what democracy is all about: respect for the will of the people.

“The successful conduct of #OsunDecides2022 is a demonstration of the maturity and the commitment of all stakeholders, towards strengthening the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria.

“I remain fully committed to leaving behind a legacy of credible elections in Nigeria.”