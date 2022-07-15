Buhari: Despite Challenges, Nigeria Still One Of The Most Hospitable Countries To Stay

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that despite the recent security challenges, Nigeria remains one of the most hospitable countries in the world.

Buhari stated this on Thursday at the graduation ceremony of the senior course 44 of the armed forces command and staff college, Jaji, Kaduna.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari expressed that Nigeria is still one of the most hospitable countries to visit or stay despite challenges, and encouraged officers to give their best towards improving security.

Addressing the graduates, he said his administration will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure a secure and peaceful Nigeria.

“We shall be employing all elements of our national power in ensuring security, a just society, peaceful coexistence, national unity and sustainable development while promoting our good standing internationally,” he said.

“The response of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, militancy, kidnapping as well as the activities of separatists and armed militias amongst others, have been commendable.

“This government will continue to provide the required guidance and support to ensure that the desired results are achieved. The West African sub-region and indeed our beloved continent of Africa are not immune to these threats.

“We have witnessed recent terrorist attacks in Nigeria bearing the hallmark of national and trans-border insurgents trying to cause havoc in Nigeria as well as in neighbouring countries.

“It will be part of your duty to confront these terrorists and insurgents and wipe them off the face of the earth and bring peace to our countries.”