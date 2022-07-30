Buhari May Be In Covenant With His Appointees – Shehu Sani Suggest

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna Central Senator, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari over his inability to sack his appointees who have failed.

Sani suggested that Buhari may have a blood covenant with some of his appointees.

He pointed out that nothing else better explains why the president has refused to sack his appointees who are failing his government.

In a tweet, the socio-political commentator said Buhari’s refusal was at the cost of his reputation and the fate of the nation.

“The President is weak when it comes to sacking his appointees who have failed his Government and the nation at large.

“He retains them, and is bonded to them like a blood covenant, at the cost of his reputation and the fate of the nation,” he tweeted.