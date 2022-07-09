Buhari: Nigerians Act Religious Yet Steal, Cheat

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that most of the challenges affecting the nation can be eradicated if Nigerians truly put the teachings of their religion to use.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message to Nigerians, Buhari said Nigerians should use religion as a motivation for the love of our shared humanity.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari stated that if Nigerians put the teachings of their religion into practice, most of the evils afflicting the nation would have been solved.

“The exploitation of the people by traders and the stealing of public funds by civil servants and other holders of public trust is a reflection of the abandonment of the teachings of our religions,” he said.

“Our society is a bundle of contradictions. People display external religiosity without fear of God; they make life difficult for others; money becomes their god; leaders abandon their oaths of office by taking money meant for the welfare of the people and divert it to their private pockets.

“Religion should not just be used as a mere badge of identity, but as a motivator for doing good for our country and humanity.”