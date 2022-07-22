Buhari: Recent Governorship Elections Show My Commitment To Credible Polls

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the outcome of recent governorship elections in Anambra, Osun and Ekiti states shows his administration’s commitment to violence-free and credible polls.

Buhari spoke on Friday when he received a delegation from Nasarawa led by Abdullahi Sule, governor of the state, at the federal capital territory (FCT).

The president said his desire is to bequeath “an irreversible political process” that will be “democratic and acceptable” to Nigerians.

“Recent elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun are proof of my administration’s irreversible commitment to credible and violence-free polls in Nigeria,” he said.

“This is also why I made sure I signed the new electoral act. We will always be committed to the tenets of the rule of law.

Also Read: Vote Competent Leaders In 2023, Edo Acting Gov Tells Nigerians

“On the issue of credible, free and fair elections in the country, I have always reassured my listeners both at home and abroad, my personal desire and indeed the priority of this administration is to bequeath to our nation an irreversible political process that continues to be both democratic and acceptable to the people.

“My desire for our nation is that the 2023 elections should clearly mark the commencement of the institutional strength of our electoral body in conducting acceptable, credible and violence-free elections.

“The forthcoming general elections will provide us with the opportunity to convince the electorate of the need for continuity to enable our party to consolidate on our achievements in the last 7 years.

“The government and people of Nasarawa state, as usual, have a great role to play in returning our party to governance in the 2023 elections, in order to create a path for greater socio- economic growth and development. This is not only important for Nigeria alone but also for the West African sub-region.”