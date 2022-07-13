Buhari Reunites With Old Classmates, Shares Emotional Moment

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met his primary and secondary school classmates where he shared some emotional moments with them.

Buhari had travelled to his country home in Daura, Katsina State on Friday evening for the Sallah celebrations and has been there since then.

Four days after, the old classmates visited President Buhari in the northwestern states to pay Sallah homage to him, according to a statement issued by the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

While enquiring about each individual’s wellbeing, their health and wellbeing of their family members, the President prayed for the repose of those that died between last year, when they last met and this year.

In expressing joy and happiness for the meeting, Buhari said he got the same feeling that he used to have when they were young.

“They chatted for a while, talked about the school days and shared a lot of memories. The President thanked the schoolmates for their respect and feelings for him which they have retained all the time,” the statement read.

“The leader of the class association, Senator Abba Ali commended the sacrifices the President had been making and urged him to maintain focus on the nation which he said was more important than all else.”

They presented a gift to the President and joined him in a memorable group photograph.