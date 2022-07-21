Buhari To Shettima: God Willing, I Will Hand Over To You And Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2023 presidential election.

Buhari stated this on Wednesday when he met with Kashim Shettima, the APC vice-presidential candidate, at the state house in Abuja.

Earlier on Wednesday, the APC had unveiled Shettima, former Borno governor, as the running mate to Tinubu, the party’s presidential candidate.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari expressed delight over the choice of the former governor of Borno as the APC’s vice-presidential candidate.

Shehu also said the former Borno governor delivered a “flowery speech” in honour of Buhari at the meeting, adding that in a bid to lighten up the mood after listening to Shettima, the president said he would respond when he hands over to the APC candidates in 2023.

“I will respond to your speech when I am handing over to you and your boss. God willing, you are going to win,” Buhari was quoted as saying.

“I wish you the best. Your consistency in the party is very respectful. You served your two terms as Governor and finished well.

“You have kept touch with your base. At every important occasion or event, you are maintaining support for the one who succeeded you. This is commendable.”