Buhari Watches As Asa Sings ‘Fire On The Mountain’ At Aso Villa

Multiple award-winning singer and guitarist, Bukola Elemide better known as Asa, on Tuesday performed her song ‘Fire on the mountain’ at the unveiling of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The event, which was held at the Old Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja had in attendance several dignitaries, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

Asa’s performance at the event comes at the peak of political discourse where the youth are more involved in bidding to re-elect a ruling political party or try other candidates who might steer the country to a different, better path.

The singer had her break into the music industry in 2007, with her debut album which caught the attention of music lovers; ‘Fire on the mountain’, a single from the album, 13 years later, still speaks to the social ills in the society.

Social media users are reacting to her performance, with many saying the song suits the current economic situation of the country.