Cheat On Your Partner, Risk Jail – Ex-Lagos Police PRO Warns Nigerians

Nigerians who are married have been warned against cheating on their partners no matter the reason that might arise.

According to a former Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Aliyu Giwa, cheating attracts some jail term.

Specifically, he argued that the offence contravenes section 387 and 388 of the Penal Code Law of the country.

He made this known in a tweet on Saturday, July 2. He insisted that adultery is a criminal offence and attracts a punishment of two years in jail.

“Adultery is a crime liable to 2 years imprisonment,” he said.

According to him, the offence contravenes section 387 and 388 of the Penal Code Law.

Quoting the law, he wrote: “Whoever, being a man/woman subject to any customary law in which extra-marital sexual inter-course is recognised as a criminal offence, has sexual intercourse with a person who is not and whom he knows or has reason to believe is not his wife/husband, such sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of [email protected], is guilty of the offence of adultery and shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine or with both.”