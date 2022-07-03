Christians Join Muslims To Clear Grass At Kaduna Mosque

Some Christians in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state joined Muslims to clear grass at a mosque used for Eid praying during Sallah.

Mr. Daniel Bitrus, team leader of the volunteers who joined their Muslims counterparts in the exercise, said they did it to promote tolerance and religious harmony.

Together, they cleared the grass and got rid of trash around the premises of the mosque.

Bitrus said the exercise lasted for two days.

“We came here to support our brothers towards cutting down the grass and to also clear the dirt in the mosque and its surrounding, with the aim of promoting peace and unity,” he said.

“The exercise, which lasted for two days (Saturday and Sunday), enabled many Christians and Muslims to dialogue, exchange hand of friendship and talk on better ways to promote religious tolerance and better understanding among the adherents of the two religions.

“We hope to continue doing this every year to promote religious tolerance in the area.”

Responding, Secretary, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Kachia local government chapter, Mallam Ibrahim Tasiu, expressed delight over the large turnout of Christians during the exercise.

He disclosed that the Christian youths got to the Eid ground for the exercise before Muslims arrived.

He commended the gesture, noting that it is the first of its kind in the history of that part of Southern Kaduna, which has experienced ethno-religious crisis.

Ibrahim called on Muslims and Christians to live in peace and harmony.