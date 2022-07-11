Church Leaders To FG: Nigeria’s Future Bleak With Protracted ASUU Strike

Church leaders and clergy have stated that given the ongoing ASUU strike, the future of the nation is bleak.

In order to protect the interests of the students, they consequently made an appeal to the unions at the country’s institutions.

The clerics, led by Pastor Abel Aiyedogbon, spoke with journalists on Monday in Ilorin on behalf of the Fellowship of Leaders and Ministers of Bible-believing Churches. They stated that if young are not prepared for expected duties, Nigeria’s future may be in peril.

“As a body and stakeholders to the destinies of our children, we appealed to the parties concerned especially the federal government to quickly resolve the ASUU crisis.

“The students involved are the future leaders of our nation and if they are not prepared for such roles as expected, the future of our country may be in jeopardy.

“Today is the womb of tomorrow, what we do with our nation today will determine how strong the country will be tomorrow. The Nigeria of tomorrow is certainly going to be what the ruling class of today organises it to be,” he said.

The church leaders and ministers said that the prolonged strike action had shown alleged insensitivity on part of the nation’s policymakers and all the stakeholders involved, adding that the plights of university students who have been at the receiving end over the years need to be considered.