Court Throws Out Suit Seeking To Disqualify Oyetola From Osun Guber Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and governor of Osun, Gboyega Oyetola, was the target of a lawsuit that the federal high court in the federal capital territory (FCT) dismissed.

The party section that supports interior minister Rauf Aregbesola filed the lawsuit.

Oyetola and Aregbesola have clashed on matters pertaining to the party and administration.

Following the announcement of Oyetola as the victor of the governorship primary election, Moshood Adeoti, a former secretary to the Osun government and supporter of the Aregbesola side, filed a lawsuit.

Adeoti requested the court to decide at the time whether Oyetola was qualified to run because he was a part of the APC national caretaker committee.

At the court on Thursday, Inyang Ekwo, the judge, held that Adeoti failed to support his suit “with the relevant laws”.

The judge said the suit is not in line with section 87(9) of the electoral act and section 22 of the country’s constitution.