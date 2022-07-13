Crayon, The Latest Colour To The Nigeria Music Industry

Nigeria record label Mavins superstar, Crayon is seeming like he has got something to prove.

Coming into the music limelight in 2019, the young singer has been relentless, working hard and putting out good music.

He did a wonder on his verse in ‘Overdose,’ a song which featured Mavins superstars, causing the expression ‘Oroma no go downgrade’ which was a line from his verse, to spread like wildfire throughout the country.

Recently, he dropped a single, ‘Ijo (Laba Laba) and the track is already doing numbers and making waves on the popular social media network, Tik Tok. Already with its own dance step, ‘Ijo’ certainly is one song fans certainly love to vibe to.

It is a good thing when the youngsters in the industry excel. Crayon is one of such and it will not be an exaggeration to say he is definitely going to achieve more in the coming future.