Daddy Freeze Reacts As Government Officials Attack Odumeje

Media personality, Daddy Freeze has condemned the molestation and humiliation of controversial general overseer of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry World Miracle Center, Prophet Chukwuemeka Ohanemere, also known as Odumeje, by officials of Anambra state government.

Recall that odumeje’s church building located at no 88B Bida Road, Fegge, Onitsha, was demolished by Anambra State government on July 7th after marking it as an illegal structure.

According to reports, the church building was sitting on a huge canal and obstructing waterways, prompting the government to order its removal as an illegal building.

Odumeje, in the viral video that surfaced on social media, was seen being assaulted and manhandled by government officials who later bundled him out of the church premises.

Reacting to the development, Daddy Freeze via Instagram, condemned the assault of the prophet, adding that no human deserves to be treated in such a manner.

He further urged the controversial prophet to sue the Anambra state government for the humiliating treatment meted to him.

He wrote; ”I’m not a fan of Nigeria pastors and their gimmicks, this is a well known fact. However, no human being deserves this treatment. He should sue them for everything they have. Demolish his church if it’s an illegal structure but why touch him like this? This is so wrong and unfair.”