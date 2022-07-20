Dana Air Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Abuja

A Dana Air Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number (5N DNA) has made an emergency landing on approach at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport following an issue with one of its engines.

The airline confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, saying it happened at about 2:52 pm and the passengers were unhurt.

“Our Abuja-bound Boeing 737 aircraft with registration number (5N DNA) embarked on an emergency landing today, 19th July 2022, due to an indication on one of its engines,” the statement said.

“The pilot in command briefed the passengers on the incident and landed the aircraft safely at the Abuja International Airport at about 2:52 pm.

“All 100 passengers disembarked safely and the aircraft has been grounded for immediate attention by our team of engineers.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has also been briefed on the incident.”

The airline also gave an update on the incident via its Twitter handle: