Dating A Man With Regular Job Is Just Like Using Android Phone – Young Lady Says

A young Nigerian lady has stated that she would rather date an internet fraudster known as Yahoo Boy than a working-class man.

She stated that the Yahoo boy would gladly give her the N50k she requested, whereas a man with a regular job would most likely ask her what she needed it for.

The pretty lady said that the working class individual may eventually give in to her demands but he would send N20k instead.

According to her, because of the way the fraudster pampers a lady she would be proud of him.

She further said that dating a yahoo boy is like using iPhone 12 whereas dating a man with a 9-5 job can be likened to using an android phone.

