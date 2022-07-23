Davido, Funke Akindele, Others Mourn As Don Jazzy Loses Mother

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ifuennada has described the death of Don Jazzy’s mother as ‘beyond heart-breaking’ as celebrities express concern over the huge loss.

The Mavin boss took to his Instagram page late Friday night to announce the death of his mother, who has been battling cancer before her death.

He further described his deceased mother as a generous woman who was loved by everyone that ever met her.

Don Jazzy said his mother was strong till the last minute, despite the ailment and called for prayers for the bereaved family and soul of his mother to rest in peace.

Reacting to the post, many Nigerian celebrities stormed the comment section with condolence messages and prayers.

ifuennada wrote: “This is beyond heartbreaking… So sorry about your loss…May her soul rest in peace.”

davido wrote: “May her perfect soul Rest In Peace baba”

funkejenifaakindele wrote: “I’m so sorry bro. May mummy’s soul test in peace.”

williamsuchemba wrote: “God Got her now. Stay Strong Champ”

officialosaswrote: “I’m so so sorry for your loss. Sending my love and condolences during this very difficult time. I pray God grants you and your family strength. May she Rest In Peace”

thejackiebent wrote: “Oh no. I pray for strength for you and your entire family.”

nedokonkwo wrote: “May her gentle soul rest in the blossom of our Lord Jesus Christ”