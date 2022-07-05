Davido’s Babymama, Sophia Momodu Sparks Reactions As She Flaunts Engagement Ring

Some fans and followers of Sophia Momodu have expressed excitement after spotting her with an engagement ring in a new Instagram post.

Sophia, who is the first baby mama to popular Nigerian singer Davido, took to her social media page to share new adorable photos.

She was captured rocking an Ankara jumpsuit while giving various postures for the camera.

She captioned the photos: “E sure for me o Till I hang jerseys o.”

Some eagle eyed followers gush over the photos, pointing out that Sophia was wearing an engagement ring on her middle finger.

chinyereg750 wrote: “I’m seeing engagement ring, or my eyes are paining me”

beautiliana wrote: “Very beautiful lovely girl, she deserves love”

favourite_gemini_queen wrote: “Yes… I’m too happy for her”

lydiavalentina9 wrote: “The Ring, Beautiful mama”

vincentjanet13 wrote: “Mummy imade the most beautiful”

bamideleblessingife wrote: “But seriously don’t you know? Your energy is such that one just feels at ease with you for no reason. I just love you for you”

jocelynfray__ wrote: “Nobody can take your position, Beautiful darling”