Details Of Actress Ada Ameh’s Burial Emerges

The family of late Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh has announced the date of her burial ceremony.

Recall Ada slumped and died on Sunday, 17th July, barely two years after the death of her only child Aladi Gods’ gift.

In a video shared on Instagram, the sister of the late actress, identified as Abahi Ameh disclosed the family has fixed a date for the funeral.

According to Abahi, the burial ceremony will be held on 25th and 26 August and the family would be working with the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas and the CEO of Native Media, Rogers Ofime.

She added that the public would be updated with other necessary information regarding the burial at the appropriate time.

She said: “We fixed as a family, burial date 25th and 26th August 2022, we are working closely with actors guild of Nigerian president, Emeka Rollas, Native Media headed by Mr Rogers Ofime and the Ajegule forum. Every other information as regards the burial would be announced later. You can join us from 1st- 27th August as we begin to pray for the burial”