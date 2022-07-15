Ebonyi Goovernor Umahi Reshuffles Cabinet

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has carried out a minor cabinet reshuffle in his effort to ensure good governance for the people.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji, made this known while addressing newsmen after the state’s weekly executive meeting and the swearing-in of the new members in Abakaliki on Thursday.

Orji said the former Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Environment, Mr. Sunday Ugwuocha, was sworn in as substantive commissioner and deployed as Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development.

“The former Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Mr. Clement Nweke, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Project Monitoring.

“Mr Mark Onu, Special Assistant (SA) on Youth Mobilisation is now Special Assistant to the governor on drug control.

“Mr Njoku Ozoemena, Special Assistant on Solid Minerals, is to be reassigned by the Deputy Governor, Mr Ofoke Emeka, SA on Attitudinal Change is to be reassigned by the Deputy Governor,” he said.