Edwin Clark: But For Muslim-Muslim Ticket, I May Have Voted APC for power Shift To South

Edwin Clark, an Ijaw national leader and convener of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has stated that he was considering supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the south to get the presidency.

Clark spoke on Tuesday when some members of the APC paid him a courtesy visit at his residence in Abuja.

Clark stated that if he was to vote and only APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are on the ballot, he would have voted for the APC.

He, however, said that was no longer an option as APC is fielding two Muslims on its ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Also Read: ‘You Can’t Compare 1993 To 2023’ — Edwin Clark Tackles Tinubu Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket

Speaking on the decision of the APC and why Nigeria’s next president should come from the south, Clark said power shift is in the interest of fairness.

“We have seen that up till today, we still believe in the southern presidency. So, that is why some of us had said that APC that we never wanted to talk about is the one that has listened to us by zoning presidency to the south,” Clark said.

“Of course, I’m an old man now. I will be 95, and I no longer belong to a political party. Perhaps, if I were to vote, and you put only two parties —that is APC and PDP — I will vote for APC for zoning the presidency to the south, listening to our opinion.

“But the only thing that your party has done that has made me withdraw my support is this Muslim-Muslim ticket.”