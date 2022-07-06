Eedris Abdulkareem Battling Kidney Failure – Aide Discloses

Spokesman to popular hip hop star, Eedris Abdulkareem has disclosed that the ‘Nigeria Jaga-Jaga’ crooner is currently battling kidney failure.

The singer’s situation was announced on his Instagram page by his spokesman, Hon. Myke Pam.

Pam noted in the message that Abdulkareem will have a surgical operation at the end of July and hence would need prayers and good wishes from Nigerians.

According to him, the singer has been undergoing dialysis since the ailment was discovered. Pam, however, said there is no cause for alarm as Abdulkareem is eager to get done with the surgery and return to the musical stage in due course.

He stressed that the activist is full of life and in high spirit despite the situation.

The statement titled: ‘Asking for your prayers for Eedris Abdulkareem!’ reads: “The Nigerian Hip Hop Czar, Social Crusader and Rights Activist, Eedris Abdulkareem of “Nigeria Jaga Jaga” fame needs the sincere and unalloyed prayers of all Nigerians and his fans around the world in these hours of his travails.

“The Lakreem Entertainment Inc. boss has recently been diagnosed with kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis since the detection at a reputable hospital here in Lagos, Nigeria.

“The date for the transplant surgery is now fixed for the end of this month of July, and all arrangements and texts have been concluded, including certifying the compatibility status of the gracious donor (a family member).

“Therefore, on behalf of the Abdulkareem family and Lakreem Entertainment Inc., we most sincerely ask for prayers and good wishes for Eedris, as we face these challenging times.

“It’s pertinent to add here that thankfully, Eedris is full of life and in high spirit as he is bustling to go. Definitely, he’s going to come out of this and blaze up the musical stage again in due course.

“Actually, his spirit emboldens us. We shall be updating you as we continue with this life-saving process. May God continue to bless, protect and abide with us all. Amen.”