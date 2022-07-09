Eedris Abdulkareem Thanks Nigerians From Sickbed (Video)

Popular Nigeria singer and rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem on Thursday appreciated Nigerians for their support after news of being diagnosed with kidney failure made headlines.

Recall that the aide of the veteran singer, Myke Pam confirmed the development in a post on his Twitter account.

Pam in the statement noted that Abdulkareem will have a surgical operation at the end of July Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga who also confirmed the health issue of Abdulkareem, solicited help from well-meaning Nigerians on behalf of the singer.

Abdulkareem in a video shared on his Instagram account appreciated people who reached out to him and his family.

The rapper said, “this morning at the hospital “Hi my people, this is me undergoing my weekly dialysis regime in high spirit and with a strong belief in the efficacy of your prayers, love and care!

“I sincerely want to thank and appreciate those who have reached out to me and my family in support.“Your assistance, kind gestures, get well soon wishes and prayers are highly appreciated and therapeutic, to say the least.Thank you so much and God Bless you!.”