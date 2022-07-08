Eedris Abdulkareem’s Wife Offers To Donate Kidney To Ailing Singer

It has been confirmed that Yetunde, the wife of ailing Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem, has offered to donate one of her kidneys to her husband.

A source close to the family told TheCable that the rapper’s wife has opted to be his kidney donor.

According to the source, the family of the singer is still looking for money for his surgery.

The insider said: The wife is donating her kidney for him. All that is left now is to get the money needed for the surgery.”

Recall that the aide of the veteran singer, Myke Pam confirmed the reports of Eedris battling kidney failure in a post on his Twitter account.

Pam in the statement noted that Abdulkareem will have a surgical operation at the end of July.

Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga who also confirmed the health issue of Abdulkareem, solicited help from well-meaning Nigerians on behalf of the singer.