EFCC Arrests Herbalists After Collecting N24m From Politician Seeking Spiritual Help

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said that they have apprehended two herbalists who allegedly conspired together to defraud an aspiring house of representatives member in Ekiti of N24 million.

EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, revealed via a statement that the suspects, Abiodun Ibrahim and Wale Adifala, alongside Ifawole Ajibola (aka Baba Kalifa,) who is currently on the run were apprehended by the commission on July 7 in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti capital.

The trio allegedly conspired to defraud the politician in Ekiti of the sum of N24,071,000 which was to be used to spiritually secure the political ambition of the politician.

Black, Brown And White Cows, Rams For The Sacrifice

During interrogation, Adifala admitted to collecting the sum of N2.9 million from the victim which was used to buy black, brown and white cows, rams, lavender perfume, rings and others used to carry out the sacrifices.

Adifala said: “I also linked up on the matter with Ifawole Ajibola, and we continued with the sacrifices together, until we were arrested by EFCC.

“Our own is just to pray and do the necessary sacrifices, which we did, and to leave the rest to God, however, along the line, the zoning for the reps seat was taken away from Oye-Ekiti to IIkole-Ekiti.”

The suspects were apprehended after a petition was made that the whole efforts from them were unsuccessful after collecting a huge sum of money.

The agency said they were arrested along with some of their instruments of trade, and would soon be arraigned.