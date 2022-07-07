Eid-El Kabir: FG Declares July 11th And 12th As Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday 11th and Tuesday 12th July, 2022, as public holidays to mark this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government on Thursday, congratulated all Muslims and Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora on this occasion.

“I call on Muslims to continue to imbibe the spirit of love, peace, kindness and sacrifice, as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) and to also use the period to pray for peace, unity, prosperity and the stability of the country, considering the challenges of insecurity we face at the moment” Aregbesola stated in a communique.

The Minister assured Nigerians that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is “committed to the security of lives and properties of all Nigerians, empowering the citizens for successful living, the provisions of social investments programmes and adequate security in the schools”.

Aregbesola, while wishing Muslims a happy Eid-el Kabir celebration, urged Nigerians to take responsibility by reporting any suspicious individuals and criminal activities they observed around them to law enforcement agencies with the use of N-Alerts application that has been designed to mitigate security challenges with prompt response from security agencies: as soon as you “See Something Do N-Alerts”, most especially during this festival.

He also enjoined all Nigerians to be vigilant and observant of intruders in their communities. “We must all take responsibility for the security of lives and property as we celebrate this year’s festival,” he admonished.

Aregbesola craved the indulgence of every Nigerians “to come together, put heads, hearts and all we have together, in order to achieve relative peace for harmonious coexistence and put an end to insecurities in Nigeria”.

The minister assured Nigerians of the government’s protection for all law-abiding citizens.