Ekiti: My Administration’ll Sustain Stakeholders’ Consultations, Says Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, has stated that he would sustain his consultations with major stakeholders and leaders in the state till his inauguration in October.

Oyebanji stated that the efforts were part of his resolve to close ranks with passionate Ekiti leaders and carry them along in the affairs of the state.

He added that regular consultations with stakeholders and leaders would be a major feature of his administration’s public engagement policy.

The Ekiti state governor-elect gave the assurance in a statement by his media aide, Raheem Adegbola, in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, titled, ‘Ekiti governor-elect intensifies consultation, visits Olanipekun, Falana, Adesina’.

Oyebanji spoke in Lagos on Friday during separate visits to three senior advocates from the state, the Chairman, Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun; human right lawyer, Mr Femi Falana; and a former National Secretary of Nigerian Bar Association, Mr Dele Adesina.

He said that the consultations which he had been making since he won the June 18 governorship election and returned as governor-elect, were “necessary because development and good governance can only be enhanced when every stakeholder contributes.