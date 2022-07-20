Electricity Grid Crashes To Zero Again One Month After

The Nigerian electricity grid crashed on Wednesday to zero megawatts after a fault that threw the entire country into blackout.

This is coming 38 days after a similar collapse on June 12, and just 20 days after the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) activated a partial contract order for the Nigerian electricity market to guarantee 5,000MW and at least 4,000MW.

The latest system collapse, being the fifth this year, occured around 12 noon when the grid went blank.

As of 11am, data from the System Operations section of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) indicated that the grid generation had dropped from over 3,000MW earlier to 2,788.90MW with 19 active generation companies (GenCos).

The highest generation came from Delta Gas with 453MW and Azura with 448MW while Dadin Kowa had dropped to zero point.

So far, TCN, the grid manager was yet to announce the immediate cause of the grid collapse.