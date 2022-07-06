‘Eleyi Of Ogun State’ Visits Tinubu In France

A Picture of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State in France is currently trending on social media.

The Presidential Candidate left Nigeria exactly a week ago, for what his media office described as “strategic meetings” in the European country.

On Monday afternoon, Abiodun tweeted pictures of himself with Tinubu.

“Spent quality time with our party leader and Presidential candidate, @officialABAT to rub minds on numerous party and National issues,” Abiodun tweeted.

Both men were in the news last month when Tinubu upbraided Abiodun for refusing to endorse his Presidential ambition.

Tinubu had publicly referred to Abiodun as “Eleyi”, a Yoruba word which literally means, “this one”, saying he would not have been governor without him.

The word is sometimes used in a condescending manner in terms of a person’s worth.

Weeks after Tinubu clinched the presidential ticket, he and Abiodun met in Ekiti to campaign for Abiodun Oyebanji, the governor-elect, who at the time was a candidate.

At that rally, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti had introduced Dapo Abiodun as the “Eleyi of Ogun”.