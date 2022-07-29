Empress Njamah Reacts After Ada Ameh’s Family Accused Her Of Opening Mourning House Without Their Consent

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah has reacted after the family of her late best friend and colleague, Ada Ameh, accused her of opening mourning register without their consent.

In the wake of Ada’s death, Empress opened a condolence register at her home and many Nollywood stars and friends paid her a visit.

However, a family member of the late actress identified as Ameh Abahi, in a post shared on Instagram frowned at the speculations that Ada has no family members.

Abahi also expressed displeasure that some people opened a mourning house without the family’s consent and the arrival of the deceased’s body back home.

Part of the post read: “The family stayed quiet on her death for a while till we got her remains back home. During this period, we received several calls of people setting up condolences and opening mourning houses without the family’s consent, while some had gone ahead to declare that she had no living members of her immediate family and signed death notifications on our behalf.”

Responding to the post, Empress took to her Instagram page to share one of the beautiful moments with Ada.

According to Empress, she had wanted to soak her pillows with tears but smiled instead saying she was glad she could have the courage to pen a tribute for her friend.

The actress said many things have been brought to her knowledge, however, it is not the right time to speak and would appreciate it if people leave her to mourn in peace.

She wrote: “KEEP SLEEPING MY SWEET TROUBLE…My joy is that I posted this video smiling, thought I was going to soak my pillow with tears but all I did was smile…glad I can now get on my phone and have the strength and courage to type.

“IT IS WELL, it’s amazing the things am seeing on social media, many things brought to my knowledge, it’s not the right time to speak, let me mourn in peace BUT it’s really a pity, there is time for everything, and the time for me to talk will surely come but for now let me heal, thanks to all who reached out, could not pick calls and reply messages but I never forget @adaameh I miss you sha, but you are in a better place”