Entertainment Helps In Fight Against Insecurity – Police

The Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, says entertainment and sports have been helpful in taming crimes in the country.

Adejobi, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said this in Abeokuta, Ogun State, at the celebration of 50 years on stage of a popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, aka, KWAM 1.

The event was organised by the Freelance and Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria led by Demsond Nwachukwu.

The Force PRO noted that the Nigerian entertainment and sports sectors could salvage insecurity if properly harness by the stakeholders.

Adejobi said “Entertainment and security will go together. There is nobody who will be at this event today that will go and fight or plan how to rob in the society.

“Entertainment brings joy and succour to the land. I am a Christian and I have been told and read what King David used music to do in the Bible.

“And same thing is applicable this day. You can imagine the young talents who are singing today, award winners across the country who are Nigerians.”

He noted that if some youths are not being engaged in the entertainment industry, the level of insecurity plaguing the country would have been more than the present situation.

He said “many talents are coming up. If those ones are not in the entertainment industry, I am sure it is going to be an additional problem to me on the field and other security agencies.”

Adejobi however appealed that the entertainment industry should further be strengthened to accommodate more talents.

He lauded the feat of the music maestro in the country and beyond.

“Some of us that are in the security know that music normally helps in curbing crime and criminality in our society,” he said.

The Police spokesman urged youths to abstain from crime and illegal means of livelihood but instead develop their talents and make a living from it.

Nwachukwu in his remarks said the association decided to celebrate KWAM 1, due to his contributions to the entertainment world .

He said the musician had been a supporting pillar to the association and needed to be appreciated.