‘Ex-Girlfriend’ Of BBNaija Housemate, Sheggz Calls Him Out Over Alleged Domestic Violence

A lady who claims to be the ex-girlfriend of Big Brother Naija Housemate Sheggz has called him out over alleged domestic violence.

In the video which has become a sensation online, the lady narrates how Sheggz abused her when they were in a relationship.

The lady said the new housemate dragged and hit her head on the wall and while she attempted to run away, Sheggz pulled her back which led to leg injuries.

The video generated mixed reactions as some questioned why the girl is speaking up now.

gennykiss92 wrote: “She don de warn some of una now but handsome-ness,cuteness don de full una head,make una shaaaaa be careful not all that glitters is gold. What she is saying doesn’t mean you shouldn’t support him on the show just get her point that’s all.”

shaddy_soft wrote: “Why bring it up now”

juisy_cumin_aphrodisiac wrote: “Why is it that as soon as person won blow , them go start unnecessary talk ?”

____evergreen1____ wrote: “No b enemy of progress anything … who knows if she spoke out then and it didn’t go viral ? Bcos his popular now .. Una de say enemy of progress.. even chichi poison friend.. it’s payback time for dem”

ben_baba_rule wrote: “But still you still can’t bring someone like dis down because we only heard from your own side until d show finished and they hear his own part….but still shora fun obinrin”