Expectations High For New ECOWAS Leadership, Says Osinbajo

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has stated that there are high expectations regarding the output of the body and the leaders must work harder to resolve lingering issues in the region.

Prof. Osinbajo stated this while speaking with journalists at the end of the 61st Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held in Accra, Ghana.

This statement comes as President Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau assumes chairmanship of the West African regional body, ECOWAS, alongside a newly composed Commission.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo did an excellent job in a very challenging period in the history of ECOWAS and many of the challenges remain.

“So, we expect that the new leadership will take over and work as hard and perhaps much harder to resolve some of the issues. There are even additional challenges today – economic challenges, especially with the Russian-Ukraine crisis, and economic problems. Other issues are the coups that have taken place in the region in the past couple of years and we are still trying to resolve some of those issues,” the VP noted.

Continuing he stated that “ the new leadership under President Sissoco Embaló must step up efforts and address those very many responsibilities that the region faces today.”

Prof. Osinbajo however also added that besides the challenges, the region is witnessing appreciable progress in the ECOWAS common currency policy, noting there are things “we should be happy about.”