Explore Bigger Opportunities With Technology, Buhari Urges Youths

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the country was approaching a time when the youths won’t have to get educated to get government jobs.

Speaking while receiving members of the National Youth Service Corps serving in Daura at his country home on Saturday, the President asked the corps members what would happened if they were unable to get employment in government agencies.

He, however, urged the youths to explore the bigger opportunities technology had provided.

These were contained in a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

It partly read, “We are reaching a time where you don’t have to get education and start looking for government jobs. What happens when government job is not there? You get educated and equip yourself for bigger opportunities, mostly provided by technology,”

The President also urged the youths to look beyond culture, ethnicity and religion in relating with one another.