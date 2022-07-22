Fans Donate Over N1m For Eedris Abdulkareem’s Kidney Transplant

Nigerian rapper and social crusader, Eedris Abdulkareem, has created a GoFundMe account concerning his current health issues. On the 6th of July, an associate of the ‘Jaga Jaga’ crooner, Myke Pam, revealed that he was diagnosed with kidney failure and is currently undergoing dialysis.

However, on Thursday 21st of July, Eedris Abdulkareem made a post on his Instagram account where he described his present situation. The Nigerian entertainer first appreciated those who had checked up on him, he further went by explaining that he had authorised the opening of a GoFundMe account due to opinions from his friends and fans, he also said he feels “better, strong and agile in body and soul” towards the surgery.

He wrote; “Greetings my family, this is your brother and comrade Eedris Abdulkareem of “Nigeria Jaga Jaga Fame”. Firstly, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to you all for the unalloyed love and care you have shown me since this sad news broke. I sincerely appreciate and love you all for this outpouring of genuine love and care.

“However, based on the requests I have been receiving on the need for GoFundMe activities, I want to assure everyone that the activity is now on. Just click on my Instagram website for the GoFundMe link.

“I am feeling better, strong and agile in body and soul while awaiting the doctor’s summons for the surgery procedures scheduled for any time from now. Prayers, faith and staunch belief in God’s awesome works drive me.”

Eedris Abdulkareem’s target for GoFundMe is £48,000 and so far, he has received a sum of £2,579 (N1.2m).

It has also been revealed that the rapper’s wife, Yetunde, will be his kidney donor. The couple have been married for about 18 years and are blessed with three children.

Eedris Abdul Kareem is considered to be one of the most highly respected artists in Nigeria, his earlier songs are known to have passed messages to Nigerian politicians to curb corruption in the country