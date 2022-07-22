Fans Query Mr Macaroni As He Gets Cozy With Kate Henshaw

Nigerian comedian cum actor, Debo Adebayo, popularly called Mr Macaroni, sparked social media reaction with a video of himself and veteran actress, Kate Henshaw.

Kate celebrated her 51st birthday a few days ago and also organised a birthday dinner to mark the new age.

Macaroni was one of the celebrities present at the party and he took to the microblogging platform Twitter to share beautiful moments from the event.

The video captures Macaromi hyping the fitness expert as she danced to Asake’s PBUY song, he got a deep peck from her as they shared a tight hug.

The video stirred reactions from some of his fans as they questioned what the celebrities were up to.

AsiwajuLerry wrote: “Come Macaroni why you dey lick lips, this is a safe space”

@BiggerKiing wrote: “Why are you hugging her so tight”

@Cecybeke wrote: “This hug lasted longer than my last relationship”

@Ifudiya wrote: “You are too closer to our Kate, don’t try your freaky freaky with her.”

@_Sonofsaint wrote: “You dey carry wetin pass you macaroni”

@Gold67807063 wrote: “You gett min o. Kate carry over 10 years senior this man oo”

@Folasheycrown22 wrote: “Oga ooo, baba ti love up, with this your facial expression”