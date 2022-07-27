Fayose Undergoes ‘Major Surgery’ Abroad (Video)

The former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has undergone a successful surgical procedure following an injury he incurred during the 2018 Ekiti governorship election.

According to the ex-governor’s former special assistant on new media, Lere Olayinka, in a video shared on social media on Tuesday night, the surgery was to correct an undisclosed problem believed to be related to his spine.

The video shared, captured the ex-governor being assisted to walk by a group of doctors and nurses.

The former aide disclosed that it was the second major surgery Fayose would be undergoing in the last five months, adding that the former governor had a neck and back problem resulting from a 2018 attack on Fayose by some policemen who surrounded the Ekiti state house in an attempt to prevent the then governor from attending a governorship rally in the state.

Sharing the video, Olayinka captured it, ”two major surgical operations within five months… One in February (Neck) and another one now (back)…

”Results of the attack on him during the 2018 Ekiti governorship election.

”It can only be God.

Soonest recovery Osokomole.

Love you brother.”

Watch video below;