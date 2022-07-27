Four Die, Six Injured In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Auto Crash

About four people died, while six others were injured yesterday, in an auto crash that occurred around Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that the accident, which occurred early in the morning involved a Mazda bus and a truck on the Iperu bridge, near Ogere in Ogun State.

Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta, said the incident occurred at about 6:25 a.m.

He said: “ The accident involved a Mazda bus marked: YYY 412 XB and an unregistered truck.

“The Mazda bus driver who was on high speed crashed into the moving truck from behind due to a slight defect on the truck.

“The truck’s rear lights that are designed to signal vehicles from behind were not functioning.

“A male child was among the dead. The injured victims were taken to the Victory Hospital, Ogere, for medical attention while the deceased have been deposited at the FOS Morgue, Ipara.”

Umar advised motorists to ensure that everything is working in their vehicle before embarking on any trip, while also cautioning them on speed violations.

He sympathised with the family of the victims and advised them to contact the FRSC office at Ogere for more information about the crash.