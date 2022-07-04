Galadima To South-East: Kwankwaso Is A Man Of His Words — Support His Presidential Bid

Buba Galadima, a chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has stated that the “only way” the south-east can get the presidency is through alliance with the party.

The one-time ally of President Muhammadu Buhari spoke in a chat with Arise TV on Monday.

NNPP and Rabiu Kwankwaso, its presidential candidate, said they have been in talks with Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), over a potential alliance ahead of the 2023 election.

However, there are still speculations on if Obi or Kwankwaso will step down his presidential ambition.

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso had insisted he cannot be Obi’s running mate.

The former Kano governor had stated that he is handing Obi “a golden opportunity” with the offer of becoming NNPP’s vice-presidential candidate.

Speaking on the development, Galadima insisted that Kwankwaso cannot be Obi’s running mate, adding that the south-east has better chances of getting the presidency if they support the NNPP.

The south-east people are the enemies of themselves. They are the people who jettisoned zoning in the first place. There is no morality in self interest,” Galadima said.

“When people have self-interest, they do not care about morality. They cannot eat their cake and have it, and the only and easiest way to be president is to team up with NNPP because Kwankwaso is known to be a man of his words.”