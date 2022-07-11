Ganduje Congratulates Shettima On Nomination As APC VP Candidate

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has congratulated Kashim Shettima over his nomination as the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 presidential election.

The governor congratulated the former governor of Boro in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba.

He described Shettima as highly quick-witted and prepared for the office of the Vice President.

Also Read: Shettima Is Perfect As Tinubu’s Running Mate, Says Keyamo

Ganduje pointed out that during the pre-presidential primary campaign, he shared common experience with Shettima who played a major role and brought to the fore his qualification, competence and exposure.

He expressed confidence that the representative of the Borno Central Senatorial District was a good choice capable of working with the presidential candidate to take Nigeria to greater heights.

The governor commended the APC flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for making a choice in Shettima, and described the combination as an assurance for the success of the party at the polls.

Ganduje called on Nigerians and particularly members of the APC to rally round its presidential candidate and his running mate to ensure its success.