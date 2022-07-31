Gani Adams: Terrorists Plan To Attack Lagos, Oyo, Ogun

Gani Adams, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, has stated that he has received intelligence report that terrorists have moved into forests in Osun, Oyo and Ogun states.

This was contained on a statement issued on Sunday by Kehinde Aderemi, his special assistant on media.

Adams stated that the terrorists were seen with a large cache of ammunition.

He called on south-west governors to fortify the operations of the south-west security network, code-named Amotekun.

“Now that Abuja has seemingly lost the battle to terrorists, the south-west region has been the next target of these destroyers of hope,” the statement reads.

“Information reaching me today is that the terrorists are in-between Osu forest and Ile Ife, Osun state, fully armed with various ammunition and they are presently in the forest between Abeokuta and Ibadan planning to attack us in the south-west.

“This is one information that we need to act on in order to avoid possible calamity. Yoruba aren’t cowards. So, let everybody in the south-west be vigilant and be watchful in checking this insecurity scourge that is already stiff-necking Nigeria.

“We will never allow them to destroy our land. Therefore, we urge the six governors in the south-west states to hold an urgent emergency security meeting with stakeholders across the region so as to address the impending implosion.

“We are aware of their plans to strike in Lagos, Ibadan, Oyo state, and Abeokuta in Ogun state, however, I implore all the governors in the south-west to recruit local security service structure in their various local governments.”

The Aare Ona Kakanfo said he is ready to offer his assistance if needed by any of the south-west governors.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem his image and use his power to establish state police before leaving office.