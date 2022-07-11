Gbajabiamila Endorses Shettima, Says Tinubu Biggest Talent Hunter

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has described as a wise decision, the choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the running mate to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Gbajabiamila called the former governor of Lagos State “the biggest talent hunter in the country,” claiming that Tinubu chose “one of the best hands for the job of Nigeria’s Vice President.”

The Speaker claimed that Shettima had established himself as a savvy and forward-thinking politician over the years, and that his eight years as governor of Borno State, from 2011 to 2019, had been a turning point for the state.

This is according to a statement issued on Sunday by the Special Adviser to the Speaker on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, titled ‘Speaker Gbajabiamila Welcomes Shettima’s Choice as Tinubu’s Running Mate.’

Gbajabiamila said, “Asiwaju is widely known as the biggest talent hunter in the country who has over the years assembled an army of performers in governance irrespective of their ethnicity or religious leaning. This unique feature also can be found in Senator Shettima following his track record of excellence in both the private and public sectors.”

The Speaker noted that Shettima, as a foremost banker, has the right character and intellectual capacity to turn things around, hence having him as the Vice-President under a Tinubu presidency would be a masterstroke in the management of the economy.

Gbajabiamila said, “My first encounter with Shettima, who I had admired from afar, was many years ago when he and I travelled together with Asiwaju to the United Kingdom to address the issue of terrorism with the Britons and Nigerians in the diaspora.

“I was amazed by Shettima’s depth, ability, and capacity to engage Christian Amanpour, a journalist of international repute. He earned my respect – and I must say, that of his interviewer – even more ever since then.”