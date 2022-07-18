God Will Send Thunder And Gonorrhea If You Don’t Vote – Nollywood Actor (Video)

Nollywood actor, Charles Awurum has urged all Nigerians to participate in the upcoming 2023 general elections.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Awurum asked to God to send “thunder with Gonorrhea”to anyone that fails to vote during the election.

He begged Nigerians to unite and vote so they could take back the country from those making life difficult for the masses.

Watch the video below:

Nollywood actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke has taken to social media to share breath-taking photos to celebrate her birthday.This is coming a few days after the actress took to her Instagram page to announce the demise of her mother after a long-time sickness.

In the Instagram post, Ronke had expressed appreciation to everyone who had prayed for her mother and contributed to her well-being.