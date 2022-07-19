Government, Security Agencies Have Failed To Secure Nigerians, Says Masari

Aminu Masari, governor of Katsina, has stated that the government has failed to secure Nigerians.

Masari said this in an interview published by BBC Hausa on Tuesday.

He stated that the people rely on the government and the security agencies for protection.

“Security officials and we the government are who the people rely on to protect them, and we have failed in doing so,” Masari said.

Also Read: Insecurity: No Shame In Asking US, UK For Help, Okon Lagos Tells FG

“But if you take a look at the cause of the failure, a lot of security operatives have been killed. Not up to two weeks ago a commissioner of police lost his life; an inspector lost his life; soldiers have been killed, officers have lost their lives in their efforts to tackle insecurity.

“Insecurity has not just affected Katsina state only, it has affected almost every state in Nigeria and also some of our neighbours like Niger, Mali are also battling this issue.

“There has been improvement unlike before, but we haven’t reached where we want to and we are praying to God we will overcome and tackle the issue of insecurity before handing over to the next administration.”