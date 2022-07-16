Gunmen Kidnap Top NDDC Official In Imo

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday, 16th July, kidnapped a top official of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Kingsley Okorafor, in Imo State.

Kingsley was reportedly kidnapped about three kilometres away from a military checkpoint, close to his residence in Umuadara Umulogho autonomous community.

The traditional ruler of the community, Eze Patrick Uwalaka has also confirmed the development.

In an interview with DAILY POST, a family member of the NDDC official said he had attended a vigil for the late Traditional Ruler of Ndihu autonomous community in Obowo LGA, Eze Innocent Anyawu, whose burial is slated for today.

The family source said the victim was pursued after he returned to his village from the vigil while his car was left behind.

The source added that the suspected kidnappers are yet to reach the family members for any ransom.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mike Abattam is yet to confirm the development.