He Insisted On Dating Me Or Being Enemies – Bimpe Oyebade Speaks On ‘S3x For Role’ Drama With Yomi Fabiyi

Nollywood actress Bimpe Oyebade, popularly called Mo Bimpe, has clarified the ‘sex for role’ allegation between her and colleague, Yomi Fabiyi.

In the wake of Yomi’s marriage crisis with his wife, Grace Jimoh, some anonymous students of his academy alleged that the actor demands sex for a role in movies.

Similarly, an Instagram blogger also alleged that the bad blood between Yomi and Bimpe was due to sex for a role.

However, during an interactive Instagram session with fans, someone questioned Bimpe if she and Yomi were fighting because of the sex for role allegation.

Responding, the newly married actress refuted the speculation of sex for a role, stating that Yomi asked her out for a relationship after they were done shooting the movie.

Bimpe added that she doesn’t relate with the actor because he insisted on dating her or being enemies and she had to choose.

The fans asked: “Is it true that you and Yomi dey fight bcuz of sex for role”

Bimpe replied: “No! In fact he didn’t ask me out till we finished his movie I featured in (thou he said if he knew I was going to turn him down then he would have done that before shooting the movie) We don’t relate cos he insisted on either dating me or being enemies and I had to choose “