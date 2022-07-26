How Dare You? – Halima Abubakar Reacts As Shan George Denies Dating Apostle Suleman

Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar has reacted after her senior colleague Shan George denied dating the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Recall that Shan in a post shared on her Instagram page described Suleman as one of the kindest and most straightforward persons that she knows.

The actress said Suleman is a blunt person just like his sermons and she respects him so much noting that everything is not about intimacy.

Shan added that she cannot deny the people she respects and she never at any time dated Apostle Suleman as it’s been rumoured.

Reacting to the post, Halima questioned Shan if she has forgetting everything she told her about the clergyman.

She also blasted the actress for denying having any love affair with Suleman urging her to respect herself as an elder or else she will speak out.

She wrote: “Lol Shan Shan you forget Wetin you tell me right? Omg ..No look for my trouble Shan George. I hail you Bloody gossip. I drove with you for 12 hours. what was ur topic? A word I didn’t utter. you fall my hand”

“Shan George, How dare you, Shan! You are elder respect yourself. Don’t make me talk. You are a hypocrite. You told shit about the sale. Are you okay? Both of you told me, infant… You de craze”